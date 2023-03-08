Disney releases new movie poster for live-action film “The Little Mermaid.” (Photo: Disney)

Disney has released a new movie poster for the highly anticipated live-action film “The Little Mermaid.”

The movie’s star, Halle Bailey, tweeted out the new graphic on Wednesday morning.

Disney’s new poster for “The Little Mermaid”

“Check out the new poster for #TheLittleMermaid and see the official trailer debut during the #Oscars this Sunday on ABC,” the movie’s lead said on Twitter.

Excitement for the film is brewing with the singer playing the famous mermaid. Days ago she revealed the new Ariel doll.

“The little girl in me is pinching herself right now. I have my own ‘Little Mermaid’ Ariel doll,” she exclaimed in a post on Instagram. “I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character.”

Just last month Disney released a trailer for the film where it revealed a sneak peek of Melissa McCarthy as Ursula The Sea Witch.

The 95th Annual Academy Awards are on March 12 at 5:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC.

“The Little Mermaid” hits theaters on May 26.