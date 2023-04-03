Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Oscars on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

A live-action remake of the animated Disney blockbuster “Moana” is in the works.

CEO Bob Iger and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made the announcement during Disney’s annual shareholder’s meeting Monday.

Johnson famously voiced the character of the demigod known as Maui in the 2016 movie. Auli‘i Cravalho voiced Moana in the original. She will serve as executive producer with Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co.

The “Black Adam” star made the announcement via a video message from the Hawaiian island of Oahu alongside his two young daughters.

“Deeply humbled to announce we’re bringing the beautiful story of ‘Moana’ to the live-action big screen!” Johnson wrote in a caption on Instagram. “This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace, mana, and warrior strength.”

“I wear our culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me,” he continued.

The upcoming project follows Disney’s long line of remaking its classics into live-action feature films.

The company’s latest one, “The Little Mermaid” is set to hit theaters May 26.

As the film is in the works, there’s no set release date at this time.

What else can be said except, “You’re Welcome?”