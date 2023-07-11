Disney still plans to hold a red carpet premiere for its latest film even if there is a SAG-AFTRA strike, Variety reported. It would be the first major movie world premiere after the strike deadline.

If the actors’ union does go on strike, the “Haunted Mansion” premiere will pivot to a “fan event,” according to a source who spoke to Variety. The event will occur at the Hyperion Theater at Disney’s California Adventure Park on July 15.

Should a strike be called, the stars of the movie, including Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Daniel Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hasan Minhaj, Marilu Henner, Lindsay Lamb and LaKeith Stanfield, will no longer be able to participate in promotion for the film.

It’s unclear, however, if the director Justin Simien, producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, executive producers Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman and composer Kris Bowers, will still participate in the event.

With or without the strike, Disney is expected to host about 2,000 guests, including fans in costumes, at the premiere, Variety reported.

The looming actors’ strike comes amid the writers’ strike that has been going on for 71 days.

The Writers Guild of America authorized a strike in May after talks fell through with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which consists of production companies and Hollywood studios.

The actors’ union has until 11:59 p.m. PT Wedneday to reach a new deal with the Hollywood studios to avoid a strike.

“Haunted Mansion,” inspired by the Disneyland attraction with the same name, will be released in theaters on July 28.