“Hocus Pocus 2,” the highly anticipated sequel to 1993’s cult classic, “Hocus Pocus,” set a new Disney+ streaming record in its opening weekend.

The movie premiered on the streaming service on Sept. 30 and amassed 2.7 billion viewing minutes by Oct. 2, according to Nielsen’s top 10 rankings.

Disney’s “Encanto” previously held the record with 2.2 billion minutes in its opening weekend on Disney+, Deadline reported.

In “Hocus Pocus 2,” the Sanderson sisters are vying for revenge after being captured during the original film. The new film focuses on three high schoolers who must stop the 17th-century witches from causing havoc in Salem.

The Netflix series, “Dahmer,” was number 1 with 4.3 billion viewing minutes for the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2.