Disney releases the official movie poster for the live-action reimagination of “The Little Mermaid.” (Photo: Disney)

Isn’t it neat?

Disney has released the official movie poster for the live-action version of “The Little Mermaid.”

The photo shows Ariel, played by Halle Bailey, sitting atop a rock under the sea looking up at a shining light from the surface. Her mermaid tale is iridescent green and blue.

“Words can’t describe how immensely honored I feel to play the mermaid of my dreams, Ariel in Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid,'” tweeted Bailey. “Come under the sea with me.”

The Rob Marshall film is a live-action reimagination of the 1989 animated movie from the studio. It has a star-studded cast with Javier Bardem playing King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy playing the role of the evil sea witch, Ursula. “Hamilton” star Daveed Diggs will voice Sebastian, Awkwafina of “Raya the Last Dragon” will voice Scuttle and Jacob Tremblay of “Luca” will voice Flounder.

“The Little Mermaid” opens exclusively in theaters in May 26, 2023.