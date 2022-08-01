Rick Stanton is the real-life hero who inspired Ron Howard’s new film “Thirteen Lives,” which chronicles the dramatic 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue in Thailand.

Stanton talked about the quest to save the trapped soccer team, and how brutal the rescue mission was. He also talked about the response he received after the mission succeeded. He shared that people were so emotionally invested in the mission and he received thanks from people that said they were following the story the whole time.

Stanton also shared what it was like to find out the story was being turned into a movie. He shared his reaction to finding out he would be played by Viggo Mortensen. He also talked about being a technical advisor on the movie set and said the scale of everything was beyond imagination.

“Thirteen Lives” is in select theaters now and will launch globally on Aug. 5 on Prime Video.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 1, 2022.