DJ D-Nice is more than just a DJ.

In the throes of the pandemic, his live sets on Instagram became a place of solace where his followers could listen to upbeat tracks and dance along amid the time of uncertainty.

It turns out, Club Quarantine not only helped all of us, but D-Nice as well. The world shut down shortly after he had moved to Los Angeles with no family around. He decided to play music and share stories.

“Initially I was stuck at home like everyone else,” he explained. “It really was a positive thing to do to keep people together. Music kept everyone going.”

The livestream grew from 280 people the first day to millions by the end of the week.

It’s no surprise the NAACP named him Entertainer of the Year. The honor proved that being a DJ is more than just spinning records. It’s not about playing the music, it’s about playing it right.

“If you are throwing a huge event, music is the centerpiece of the event,” he said. “If that music isn’t being played the right way and if that feeling isn’t there, the event is terrible. I’m not saying it’s rocket science, but you have to know how to make people feel good.”

Now that things are beginning to reopen, D-Nice is booked and busy.

For the first time in a month, he slept in his own bed on Tuesday night. “It was peaceful,” the DJ explained. “It felt good to wake up and just be at home. I’ve been taking Club Quarantine all around the world, so I’m happy to be back home in Los Angeles.”

Now he’s gearing up for his Club Quarantine Live tour, which has a little bit of everything. The lineup features Ne-Yo, Brandy, Nelly, Jadakiss, Mary Mary, Machel Montano, El Debarge, Lil’ Mo and more.

Club Quarantine Live will take place at Crypto.com Arena on June 25 at 7:30 p.m..

For ticket information head to ticketmaster.com.