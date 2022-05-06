“The Breakfast Club’s” DJ Envy is the co-host of the very popular podcast “The Casey Crew Podcast” with his wife. The couple is very proud to talk about their debut book, “Real Life, Real Love: Lessons on Joy, Pain & the Magic That Holds Us Together.” It was released on April 19 in bookstores nationwide and online.

In the book, Gia and Envy explore the entire chronology of their love story with remarkable vulnerability, searing honesty and a lot of humor. The couple, who met as teenagers and have been together for an outstanding 27 years, married for 20 of those, have survived Envy’s growing celebrity, a devastating (and very public) cheating scandal, and the births of six children.

They both are very happy to share just how they’ve been able to make it work.

