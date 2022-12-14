Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who gained fame as the DJ on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show, has died. He was 40 years old.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Boss died at a hotel or motel on Dec. 13.

On Wednesday morning, Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, issued a statement to People magazine about her husband’s passing. The couple recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Dec. 10.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she wrote. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Holker went to a Los Angeles police station on Dec. 13 and claimed her husband left home without his vehicle, which she said was very rare.

The site then reports that police received a call about a shooting at an L.A. hotel, where they found Boss’ body. He apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Boss was a beloved DJ and sidekick on “The Ellen Show” from 2014 until the show’s end in 2022. In 2020, he was named the show’s co-executive producer.

Many big names took to social media to honor Boss.

Comedian Loni Love shared a heartfelt video of Boss and her from his 40th birthday party earlier this year.

“A kind soul and a sweet person.. that is how I will remember Twitch,” she tweeted. “This was his 40th birthday party… my heart goes out to his family especially Allison and their beautiful kids.. this is devastating… I love you brother and will miss you dearly.”

Former NFL star-turned-analyst Emmanuel Acho tweeted a video of the pair laughing along with the caption that read “You’ll be missed. Thanks for always laughing and smiling with me. Stephen “tWitch” gone way too soon. RIP tWitch.”

Alyssa Milano shared a video of Boss dancing along and tweeted a simple “RIP TWITCH.”

Viola Davis took to Instagram to honor Boss and said “I’m at a loss for words right now, praying for his family and loved ones.”

The DJ also had a career as a talented dancer.

He was a contestant on MTV’s “The Wade Robson Project” in the early 2000s before becoming a runner-up on “Star Search.” He was also a runner-up on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008 and did work as a choreographer.

Boss also appeared in movies and shows like “Magic Mike XXL,” “Modern Family” and “Step Up All In.”

He and his wife became famous on Instagram with their various dance videos. Together they hosted “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings.”

Boss is survived by his wife and three children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

If you or anyone you love is experiencing mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. You can call or text the number 988, which will direct you to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

It is free and available 24 hours a day.