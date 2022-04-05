Michael McDonald and Tom Johnston, two members of the legendary Grammy-winning group The Doobie Brothers, joined us live to talk about their 50th Anniversary Tour and their upcoming shows in Las Vegas.

The four-time Grammy winners were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. They will be performing at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas in May.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 5, 2022.