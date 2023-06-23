The “Next Episode” for Dr. Dre is a big one.

The Compton, California native received a high honor from ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

The organization presented the music legend with the first-ever Hip-Hop Icon Award Thursday night.

“I feel so fortunate to be involved in a movement where disenfranchised Black youth had a hand in revolutionizing our culture,” the producer said accepting the honor. “Hip-hop gave an outlet to a creative young man like myself and allowed us to be seen and heard beyond the concrete walls of our neighborhood.”

The Compton, California native received a high honor from ASCAP, which is the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 23, 2023.

Snoop Dogg was also in attendance when Dre received the award.

Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, has a career that spans four decades.

In 2016, the “Still D.R.E.” rapper was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Dre rose to fame as the co-founder of the Los Angeles-based “gangsta rap” group N.W.A. in the mid-’80s. He left the group in 1992 and created Death Row Records and released his solo project “The Chronic,” which made him even more successful. He went on to sign hip-hop greats like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg.

In 1996, he left Death Row and founded Aftermath Entertainment where he signed artists like Eminem, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.

He later founded Beats in 2006 with record company executive Jimmy Iovine. The company became a subsidiary of Apple in 2014.