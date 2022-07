Dr. Mike Heithaus shared what he loves about sharks and what made him want to study them. He talked about his show “Jaws vs. Boats,” which looks at the reasons sharks seem to be attacking boats at an increasing rate.

You can watch “SharkFest” on National Geographic and on Disney+. You can see Dr. Heithaus on “Jaws vs. Boats” streaming now on Disney+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 25, 2022.