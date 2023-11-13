Drake and J. Cole have big plans for 2024.

The duo are hitting the road together for the Big As The What? Tour, which is an extension of Drake’s 2023 It’s All A Blur Tour.

“Big As The What?” is Drizzy’s line in his song “First Person Shooter,” which features the “Middle Child” rapper. It’s on Drake’s latest album “For All The Dogs.”

The Canadian rapper posted the news to Instagram on Monday morning with the caption “Right back at it” alongside two emojis of goats.

It kicks off on Jan. 18, 2024, in Denver, Colorado, with the two performing until March 10, 2024 in Lexington, Kentucky. The tour itself has 22 dates, 18 of which will feature Cole.

Drake will finish off the remaining four shows without the North Carolina native. The last show is marked for March 27, 2024.

Presale begins on Nov. 15 for Cash App card users at 11:00 a.m. local time. Tickets will be on sale for the general public starting on Nov. 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

All tour information is on Drake’s website.