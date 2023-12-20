Drake was “looking for revenge” in 2016.

Seven years later, it appears a pair of women are looking for that as well, this time striking back against the Canadian rapper and country singer Morgan Wallen.

The “Last Night” singer appears in Drake’s new music video for his single “You Broke My Heart,” which dropped on Wednesday.

Instagram: Drake

The video was directed by Theo Skudra, a frequent collaborator of Drake’s.

It starts with the “Certified Lover Boy” and Wallen sitting together in a fancy restaurant talking about their ex-girlfriends and how they are glad they’re out of their lives.

“I gotta tell you,” Wallen says to Drake.

“Tell me, I know you want to say it,” the “God’s Plan” rapper responds.

“I didn’t like her,” the country star confessed. “I think she might have been the wrong girl anyway.”

The two exchange laughs and Drake sings “I’m kinda glad she gone” with Wallen repeating the verse.

They clink wine glasses and head out for a night on the town to “see what else is out there.”

As they get into the car and take off, the camera pans to their exes, played by Grace Matthews and Taylor Morris.

One of the women detonates a bomb and the car explodes with the two superstars inside.

The remainder of the video is the two women lip-syncing to Drake’s lyrics, which repeat the chorus “You broke my heart.”

Matthews and Morris are decked out in all black as chaos ensues around them with the burning vehicle and a building on fire in the background.

A helicopter overhead spots the two women and soon the police show up, which then cuts to the video’s credits.

The song is off of Drake’s album “For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition,” which is a bonus edition to his eighth studio album.

The appearance by Wallen comes almost three years after he was caught on camera saying a racial slur.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry,” Wallen told TMZ at the time in 2021. “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

He seems to have moved past the controversy.

Wallen collaborated with rapper Lil Durk twice on the 2021 song “Broadway Girls” and most recently on the song “Stand By Me.” Durk has also worked with Drizzy on 2020’s “Laugh Now Cry Later.”