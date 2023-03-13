Drake performs during a concert as part of the Summer Sixteen Tour in New York, Aug. 5, 2016. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Drake and rapper 21 Savage are doing something for fans, they’re headed on tour.

Just months after dropping their joint album “Her Loss,” they’re taking their act on the road for the It’s All A Blur Tour.

Drake announced the tour via Instagram with a video montage of when he started his career to the present day. He also shows personal footage of his mom and son Adonis.

The 29-date tour kicks off in New Orleans on June 16.

The duo has two shows at The Kia Forum in Inglewood on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 and then has two shows at Crypto.Com Arena on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22.

The last time the “God’s Plan” rapper went on tour was back in 2018 for his Drake and the Three Amigos Tour where he performed with the trio Migos.

Presale tickets go on sale on March 15 through tour partners CashApp and Sprite. Drake has more on the presale through his website DrakeRelated.com.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on March 17.