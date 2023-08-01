Celebrities are mourning the shocking death of 25-year-old “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud. He famously played drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO Emmy-winning series.

Rapper Drake, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, took to his Instagram story to honor the actor. He posted a photo of Cloud with the caption “Good Soul,” along with a crying face and dove emoji.

Javon “Wanna” Walton, who played Cloud’s little brother Ashtray in “Euphoria” posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram. “Rest easy brother,” his caption read.

Model Gigi Hadid, who starred in a Ralph Lauren ad with Cloud this past December, posted a clip of the commercial to her Instagram story. She wrote, “Just saw the news about the loss of Angus. I only got to work with him a couple of times, but I was immediately drawn to his kind, gentle spirit. My deepest condolences to his closest and loved ones. May he rest in peace.”



R&B singer Kehlani, who was also a close friend of the actor, posted a heartfelt message along with a photo of the two and their friends.

“It’s a deep one. Not too many words when it’s this close to home. Not many words when it’s a bigger conversation,” she wrote in part. “I ain’t got much more to say except the real person was more complex and more solid than a TV character. That person deserves to be remembered in totality. Hugging all my patnas from back home.. direct your prayers towards his mother, his family. Love you brudda. Energy never dies. Long live you.”

Actress Kerry Washington tweeted “You will be deeply missed” along with a photo of the Oakland native.

Model and personality Jordyn Woods posted a photo of herself alongside Cloud in her Instagram story and wrote, “I have this art piece he made me on a water bottle and I’ll keep it forever. Such a rare soul.. instantly friends from meeting when we did this event together. You will be missed.”

Rapper Kid Cudi tweeted, “This hurts man. One of the realest dudes in this business.”

Cloud died at his home in Oakland, California.

His death comes weeks after his father passed away. Cloud posted about this two weeks ago on Instagram with the caption, “Miss you breh.”

Officials have not shared Cloud’s official cause of death.