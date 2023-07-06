Drake attends Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Hotline Bling” – more like hotline fling.

Drake is the latest artist to be struck by an object thrown by a fan while performing on stage.

This happened on Wednesday night during the rapper’s first show of his It’s All a Blur tour, which opened at the United Center in Chicago.

As the former “Degrassi” star sang a slowed-down version of Ginuwine’s “So Anxious,” a phone came flying from the crowd. It looked like Drake almost caught it, but it ended up hitting his hand and flying off the stage.

Video of the incident was captured on social media.

This odd practice by fans has been making headlines recently.

Bebe Rexha had to get stitches after a fan chucked a phone at her face during a concert in New York City. Kelsea Ballerini was hit by what was believed to be a bracelet during a performance in Idaho.

While she wasn’t hurt, a fan tossed their dead mother’s ashes to Pink during her performance at the British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival.

Drake’s current tour is a collaboration with rapper 21 Savage.

The duo has shows at The Kia Forum in Inglewood on Aug. 12, 13, 15 and 16 and then has two shows at Crypto.Com Arena on Aug. 21 and 22.