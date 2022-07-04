Drake Milligan took to singing at a young age after seeing an Elvis impersonator and that’s where it all began. This young talented country singer has been on shows like “American Idol” back in 2018 and he even played Elvis in the CMT’s miniseries “Sun Records.”

Now four years later the star has taken the world by storm when he got a unanimous “yes” from the judges on “America’s Got Talent.” Howie Mandell and Simone Cowell gave rave reviews about Drake and his performance.

Milligan is just getting started. He is currently touring the country, coming out with new music and he will be performing at “The 96th Annual AmericaFest” in Pasadena today.

He gave us a little preview during his interview. For more information on Drake and his tour dates, you can visit drakemilligan.com. Also catch him take on the competition on “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 4, 2022.