Drake didn’t lie when he said he had a really big team and they had some really big rings.

It appears the “Hotline Bling” rapper has gotten his hands on Tupac Shakur’s gold, ruby and diamond-encrusted crown ring, which sold at auction just days ago.

Drake showed off the piece on his Instagram story on Thursday night while promoting Travis Scott’s new album “Utopia,” on which Drake is featured on two tracks.

Instagram: Drake (Instagram/@champagnepapi)

The ring was expected to sell for between $200,000 to $300,000 but sold for $1,016,000.

When the auction closed, Sotheby’s didn’t reveal who the buyer was but said this:

“This one-of-a-kind, custom ring was meticulously designed by Tupac and is among the final products of his boundless creative energy—a unique artifact from a period of time that is a testament to his enduring influence on both Hip Hop and global contemporary culture,” Sotheby’s global head of science and popular culture, Cassandra Hatton, said in a press statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “We’re thrilled that this exceptional piece has entered a new chapter in the hands of another legendary artist.”

A gold, ruby, and diamond crown ring, designed and worn by the late US rapper Tupac Shakur during his last public appearance in 1996, is displayed during a press preview at Sotheby’s in New York City on July 20, 2023. The ring will be auctioned during Sotheby’s third annual Hip-Hop sale on July 25. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Sotheby’s, Tupac designed the ring himself.

Engraved inside it are the words “Pac and Dada 1996,” which is in reference to his girlfriend at the time, Kidada Jones. Jones is the daughter of legendary music producer, Quincy Jones.

The rap legend wore the ring at the MTV Video Music Awards just nine days before he was shot to death in September 1996.

Drake is currently on the road with rapper 21 Savage for their It’s All A Blur Tour.

The duo has shows at The Kia Forum in Inglewood on Aug. 12, 13, 15 and 16 and then has two shows at Crypto.Com Arena on Aug. 21 and 22.