Drake has “more slaps than the Beatles.”

The Canadian rapper, who lives in Hidden Hills, California, has set a Billboard record by beating the Fab Five for the most top five hits.

DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive” featuring Drake and Lil Baby debuted at number five this week. That’s Drake’s 30th top five hit, breaking the Beatles’ record of 29 which they have held for 55 years.

The Beatles held that spot for their hit “The Long and Winding Road”/”For You Blue,” which spent two weeks at number one.

The Hidden Hills resident celebrated the feat by plugging his relationship with Stake, the crypto casino and sports betting platform.

“Ok I broke my records for the month now me and Stake need you to do your thing Bitcoin,” he wrote alongside a laughing face emoji on Instagram. The caption was posted along with a video of Drake winning $5.13 million in a virtual roulette game, followed by a Bitcoin tracker showing he earned $24,000.

In June, the OVO artist dropped his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind,” which gave him his 11th number one hit on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

“With the 14-track set, he is the fifth act with more than 10 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 since the chart began regularly publishing on a weekly basis in 1956,” Billboard said. “He joins The Beatles who lead with a record 19 number ones, Jay-Z has 14, Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand both have 11 each.”