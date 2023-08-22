After several sold-out shows at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour returned to Southern California.

The tour arrived at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night and the hip-hop star entered the venue with two special guests.

Lebron James and his eldest son Bronny walked out of the tunnel with the Toronto rapper as he moved through the crowd to the stage. Fans, of course, went wild.

The “Rich Flex” rapper donned purple and gold, a nod to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Drake and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers talk after the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Scotiabank Arena on March 18, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

When he got to the middle of the stage, Drake told a story about his friendship with the four-time NBA champion.

“In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party for a mixtape that was called ‘So Far Gone,'” Drake explained. “He came all the way to Toronto, Canada to support me when I was trying to figure out how to support my dreams. So tonight, however, many years later, it’s an honor to be inside this building, while we’re still on this earth.”

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts with Bronny James after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

This is Bronny’s first major public appearance since suffering from a cardiac arrest just last month during basketball practice at USC.

Drake has one more show at the arena on Aug. 22.