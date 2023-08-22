After several sold-out shows at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour returned to Southern California.
The tour arrived at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night and the hip-hop star entered the venue with two special guests.
Lebron James and his eldest son Bronny walked out of the tunnel with the Toronto rapper as he moved through the crowd to the stage. Fans, of course, went wild.
The “Rich Flex” rapper donned purple and gold, a nod to the Los Angeles Lakers.
When he got to the middle of the stage, Drake told a story about his friendship with the four-time NBA champion.
“In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party for a mixtape that was called ‘So Far Gone,'” Drake explained. “He came all the way to Toronto, Canada to support me when I was trying to figure out how to support my dreams. So tonight, however, many years later, it’s an honor to be inside this building, while we’re still on this earth.”
This is Bronny’s first major public appearance since suffering from a cardiac arrest just last month during basketball practice at USC.
Drake has one more show at the arena on Aug. 22.