Like father, like son.

As fans await Drake’s upcoming album “For All the Dogs,” the Toronto rapper released a new single from the project, and the corresponding video stars his young son Adonis.

Around midnight, Drake posted the video on Instagram and the opening shot features Adonis explaining his drawing of a goat.

The piece of artwork features a goat, a flower that’s on fire, a race car, a set of stairs and the letters SBW.

Adonis Graham stars in a promotional video for Drake’s “8 AM in Charlotte.” Instagram: @ChampagnePapi

“And daddy’s name is next to the goat, does that mean daddy’s the GOAT?” the “God’s Plan” rapper asked his son.

“Yes. So it’s a daddy goat,” Adonis replied.

“Makes perfect sense to me,” the proud father responded.

Drake then asked his son how much he was paid for the drawing.

Adonis, apparently not impressed by the amount, said “Oh, please.”

The 5-year-old created the artwork for his dad’s upcoming album.

Drake carries his son Adonis Graham as he accepts the artist of the decade award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The video then transitions into the Grammy-award winner’s new song “8 AM in Charlotte,” with Drake sporting hair clips to part his curly locks. Adonis dances next to him sporting a black long-sleeved shirt that reads, “Hate Survivor.” The shirt is also worn by a crowd of men and Drake himself.

The song itself is a smooth jam but contains catchy one-liners like, “So many checks owed, I feel Czechoslovakian” and “Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian.”

The song’s title follows the timestamp tracks of Drake’s past albums like “4 PM in Calabasas,” “9AM in Dallas,” “7AM on Bridle Path,” “6 PM in New York” and “5 AM in Toronto.”

“For All the Dogs” drops on Oct. 6 wherever you stream your music.