Now that Drake fans finally have their hands on his latest album, “For All the Dogs,” the rapper is taking a break.

He broke the news early Friday morning while hosting an episode of “Table for One” on Sirius XM’s Sound 42.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” he revealed. “I’m going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life.”

He then went on to talk a little bit about the health issue.

“I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I’m just saying what it is,” he continued. “So, I need to focus on my health and I need to get right, and I’m going to do that.”

Drizzy also explained there are “other things” that he would “love to focus on” as well, though he didn’t elaborate on what those were.

Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Regardless, he said he plans on locking the “door in the studio for a little bit.”

“I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer,” he revealed.

A break doesn’t seem like a bad idea considering the “6 God” has been on the road since July for his It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage.

He’s also been hard at work in the studio.

“For All the Dogs” is the fourth album Drake has dropped in two years.

His latest album includes a whopping 23 songs and features 21 Savage, J. Cole, Chief Keef, SZA, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Yeat and Teezo Touchdown.

“For All the Dogs” is currently available wherever you stream your music.

