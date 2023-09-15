Drew Barrymore posted a video message to social media following the backlash she received after announcing the return of her daytime talk show amid the writers and actors strikes in Hollywood.

Barrymore posted the over four-minute video to Instagram on Friday morning.

“I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn’t a P.R. protected situation and I would take first responsibility for my actions,” she explained. “I know there’s nothing I can do to make this okay for those that it’s not okay with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that.”

The actress said there are “so many reasons” that made the situation “complex.”

“My intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anyone. It’s not who I am,” she said as her eyes welled with tears. “I’ve been through so many ups and downs in my life and this is one of them.”

Her voice then began to break as she deeply apologized to writers and unions.

She appeared to be lost for words when she explained that she wanted to accept full responsibility and that she didn’t have a public relations machine behind her.

Drew Barrymore appears at the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on March 19, 2023, in Washington. Barrymore will host the National Book Awards, where Oprah Winfrey will be a guest speaker. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

“My decision to go back to the show, I didn’t want to hide behind people. So I won’t. I won’t polish this with bells and whistles and publicists and corporate rhetoric,” she said. “I’ll just stand out there and accept and be responsible.”

Barrymore said she didn’t expect the major attention she received for returning to the show during the work stoppage. She said once the show goes back, it will be “in compliance” and the crew won’t “break any rules,” assuming she means the guidelines in place to host a show during this time.

Following Monday’s announcement, demonstrators held a picket in front of CBS Studios in New York, which is where Barrymore films her talk show.

“This is bigger than me and there are other people’s jobs on the line,” she further explained. “Since launching live in a pandemic, I just wanted to make a show that was there for people in sensitive times. I weighed the scales and I thought if we could go on during a global pandemic, and everything that the world has experienced through 2020, Why would this sideline us?”

“I want to just put one foot in front of the other and make a show that’s there for people regardless of anything else that’s happening in the world.”

Many people expressed further disappointment with the “E.T.” actress.

“I was so hopeful that this was a video of you announcing that you were stepping away from your show and joining your writers on the picket line. I am such a fan of yours, as an artist and as a human, but I will never understand your choice to cross a picket line,” wrote Ever Carradine. “I know you are a deeply caring, loving person and I’m sure you feel great responsibility for your crew, but right now, it’s bigger than them. Returning to your show weakens the 100 plus days the writers have been on strike and the 50 plus days of sag-aftra. It is not too late to change your mind and join you @wgaeast and @sagaftra family on the line—I for one would welcome you with open arms.”

“Your ‘why’ sure is … a choice,” commented Perez Hilton.

Barrymore did receive some encouragement.

“Hold fast and steady, Drew. Thank YOU for providing opportunities for all you do and take the heat of others too. Let’s not get distracted and figure (out) how to dismantle the antiquated ways and greed of The AMPTP,” commented one user.