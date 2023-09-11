HOLLYWOOD, Calif.- Drew Barrymore is in hot water after she announced the return of her daytime talk show.

On Sunday, the 48-year-old made the announcement on Instagram and explained her choice.

First, she explained why she backed out of hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards this summer.

“I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television,” she explained.

Drew Barrymore attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

She then revealed that “The Drew Barrymore Show” will be back.

“It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers. And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show. However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me.”

“I own this choice,” she further explained. “We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real-time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience.”

“I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility.”

After making the announcement, Barrymore received immediate backlash.

“You acknowledge the importance of writers but are OK with abandoning the writers who’ve been with you from the beginning? Classy,” commented one person.

Actress Elizabeth Ho left this comment: “I have always looked to you as someone in the industry (who) listens to others with respect, empathy, and kindness. And I am deeply saddened and disappointed to see that you have abandoned those qualities to put your name and your brand first. I hope you reconsider. United we stand, divided we beg,”

Comic and personality Loni Love offered this piece of information: “WGA is planning to strike your show Monday. Don’t understand (why) all talk shows are under a different tv contract.. also this infighting is what the AMTMP wants us to do… The fight is with studios not each other.”

The WGA East took to X, formerly Twitter, as soon as the announcement was made and revealed that writers are set to picket in front of her show’s studios in New York City starting Monday.

“The Drew Barrymore Show is a WGA-covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has and will continue to, picket-struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ is in violation of WGA strike rules,” the tweet read.

The “Never Been Kissed” star did receive some praise for the decision.

“Love you and love this statement,” commented one supporter.

“You’re such a good human, thank you for explaining this to us,” commented another. “In my opinion, your show is really important to a lot of people and I think it’s great that you’re finding a way to come back.”

Barrymore’s show is filmed in New York City and debuted in 2020 amid the pandemic.