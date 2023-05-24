They say there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but that’s not the case here.

Drew Carey has offered to cover the tabs for Writers Guild of America members on the picket lines at two Los Angeles area diners as the strike continues.

“Attention #WGA Folks!” the “Price is Right” host tweeted on Friday. “Show your WGA card at Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank or Swingers Diner on Beverly (near Fairfax) and your meal is free. For the duration of the strike. Dine-in only, Tip included. #WGAStrong#WGAStrike Spread the word.”

Carey’s act of goodwill comes as the writers’ strike rolls on with no end in sight.

The WGA has been at odds for weeks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which consists of production companies and Hollywood studios.

This is the first writers’ strike — and the first Hollywood strike of any kind — in 15 years.

The union is seeking higher minimum pay, more writers per show and shorter exclusive contracts, among other demands — all conditions it says have been diminished in the content boom driven by streaming.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has said that it had offered “generous increases in compensation for writers as well as improvements in streaming residuals,” including the highest first-year wage increase in a WGA contract in more than 25 years, and the creation of a new category of rates that would mean a new, higher minimum for mid-level writers.