The holiday season is around the corner, and 102.7 KIIS FM has released the lineup for their annual Jingle Ball concert.

Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Bebe Rexha, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, Dove Cameron Jax, and Nicky Youre will take over The Kia Forum stage in Inglewood for this year’s show on Dec. 2.

102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball 2022 is part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capitol One.

The tour takes place in various cities around the country and includes a wide variety of artists. Other cities taking part are Dallas/Ft. Worth, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Tampa, and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

Capital One’s presale kicks off on Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. and runs through Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. For tickets, head here.

All other tickets go on sale to the General Public on Oct. 7 at 12 p.m. and will be available here.