Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson knows his role and is addressing his recent flub about his history with In-N-Out.

This all started in late December when the “Black Adam” star posted to Instagram about his first experience at the popular hamburger chain.

In the caption, the Great One said it was his “first ever @innout burger experience.”

“Rolled up in my pick up and tried to be cool af with my order,” Johnson wrote. “But I didn’t know the lingo, didn’t know who to pay, where to pay, didn’t know s—.”

However, fans were quick to point out a discrepancy in his tale.

“What a strange lie to tell. Especially when his previous visit to In-N-Out was immortalized on social media. Like what was his goal here?” commented one user on the post.

Strange indeed considering he documented his journeys to burger joint on the same platform.

In 2022, Johnson posted a video to Instagram documenting his alleged “first time ever eating In-N-Out.” The video showed two double-double burgers with two servings of fries and, of course, two bottles of his Teremana tequila.

But that wasn’t exactly true.

In 2017, the WWE superstar-turned-actor posted a selfie at an In-N-Out window with two employees. He claimed that he didn’t order anything for himself and was picking up some items for his wife and daughter.

“I’ve never been to IN-N-OUT before (I know, what an a—–e;), but when my lovely ladies @laurenhashianofficial & @simonegjohnson wanted late night grub, I happily obliged and pulled in the drive-thru.”

“Seriously, the most excited and suuuuuper nice fans ever. Thanks Victor (manager pictured here) and staff for being so cool,” he wrote. “You made my ladies very happy with the burgers, fries and shakes and that’s what it’s all about. If our ‘Moana’ wins the Oscar this Sunday, I will return – in my tux and completely destroy multiple burgers and fries to celebrate. I’m talkin’ about takin’ cheat meal to another level. Thanks, guys for being so cool. And for the free ketchup.”

After this evidence was stacked against him, Johnson decided to rectify his fallacy at the start of the new year.

“My first ever @innout burger experience — AGAIN (thanks to the fans who reminded me that I went to In and Out years ago and totally forgot about it),” he edited his caption to the December post just days ago.

Johnson’s edit comes the same week he returned to the squared circle.

On Monday evening, he made a surprise return to the WWE on its Day 1 Monday Night Raw show.

After dropping The People’s Elbow on Jinder Mahal, the “Jumanji” star teased a match that many have been waiting for.

He said that he was going out to dinner, and asked fans if he should sit at “the head of the table.”

The Head of the Table is the nickname of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i, has held the WWE World Championship since September 2020. His title reign is over 1,000 days and it is the longest WWE world championship reign since Hulk Hogan held the title from 1984-1988.

Reigns is also a distant cousin of Johnson’s.