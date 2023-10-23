Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is waxing on about some improvements he’d like to make to his likeness at the Musée Grévin in Paris.

This is because his wax figure went viral last week, but not necessarily in a good way.

Fans reacted in horror and hilarity when they noticed how the wax figure looked nothing like him. More importantly, they noticed the difference in skin tone.

Dwayne Johnson wax statue at the Musée Grévin in Paris, France on Oct. 17, 2023. Photo: Musée Grévin.

On Sunday, Johnson shared a clip of comedian James Andre Jefferson roasting the waxwork on Instagram.

“They turned The Rock into a pebble, they turned The Rock into a vinyl rock,” Jefferson joked. “You make The Rock look like David Beckham. It looks like The Rock is about to be part of the Royal Family.”

The Rock then captioned the video with this message:

“I knew my boy @jamesjeffersonj had this Rock wax statue in his roasting crosshairs,” the “Black Adam” actor wrote.

He also noted that he’s going to work on fixing this statue.

In this April 11, 2018, file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers at the premiere of “Rampage,” in London. (Vianney Le Caer / Invision / Associated Press)

“For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France so we can work at ‘updating’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements- starting with my skin color.”

The Teremana founder also plans on toasting the figure once it’s upgraded.

“And next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself.”

On Monday the museum posted a message to their Instastory saying their artists are already working on fixing the actor’s statue.

“Work in progress- The Rock,” the statement said. “Our artists are already working on improving the waxwork of Dwayne Johnson. Your feedback is always valuable to us.”