The Rock is cooking up something big.

On Thursday from Hawaii, Dwayne Johnson announced that his character Luke Hobbs from the “Fast & Furious” franchise will be coming back.

The news comes after Johnson made a cameo in the latest “Fast X” film.

“Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in ‘Fast X’ have blown us away,” the action star’s caption read.

Now, to the big announcement.

“The next ‘Fast & Furious’ film you’ll see the legendary lawman in, will be the ‘Hobbs’ movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for ‘FASTX: Part II.'”

Fans were surprised the “Black Adam” star returned to the franchise, noting past disagreements with “Fast” costar Vin Diesel. However, it turns out, the pair have made amends.

“Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love,” Johnson continued. “I’ve built my career on an ‘Audience First’ mentality and that will always serve as my North Star.”

Johnson said his cameo in the latest film was a secret that was hard to keep.

Lastly, the Teremana Tequila CEO congratulated those involved in the “Fast” films

“Congratulations to my ‘Fast’ Family & Universal Studios on the global success of ‘FAST X’ and as always, Hobbs & @SevenBucksProd are motivated to help take the ‘Fast’ franchise to new and exciting places for fans worldwide.”

He ended his note by saying “Daddy’s gotta go to work.”

Jason Momoa, who recently joined the saga for “Fast X,” couldn’t contain his excitement in the comment section on Instagram.

“Well f—— finally here we go uso. So stoked for us and the fans this will be amazing. Polynesians on the big screen,” he commented.

Momoa then penned a note from his villainous character Dante.

“Hiii Daddy. I’m ready… and waiting- Dante.”

Rapper and actor Ludacris responded with a few emojis to express his excitement.

“Fast X” is in theaters now.

There’s no word as to when Johnson’s new film will debut.