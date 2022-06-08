It’s been years in the making, and it’s finally here.

The first trailer for DC Comics’ “Black Adam” has finally been released and it’s filled with non-stop action. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays the film’s “anti-hero” and revealed the trailer via social media on Wednesday morning.

“As promised, our world premiere @blackadammovie trailer,” Johnson’s Instagram caption read. “This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change.”

The trailer stars Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher

For those unfamiliar with the comic book series, Black Adam is the nemesis of Shazam. Zachary Levi famously played the superhero back in 2019. Variety reported that “Johnson was originally supposed to enter the DC universe as Black Adam in 2019’s ‘Shazam;’ however, his role was scrapped when the spinoff for his character was greenlit in 2017.”

In October 2021, the “Red Notice” star revealed the first teaser of the film to DC FanDome and to social media. The video shows Black Adam breaking out of captivity after 5,000 years.

“Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look. He is ruthless. He is unstoppable. He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is #BLACKADAM The Man in Black has come around,” Johnson’s post read.

The film was reportedly in development for over a decade. “I was born to play Black Adam,” Johnson said in the teaser. “It’s the kind of project ,that I know, comes along once in a lifetime.”

The film will be released only in theaters on October 21, 2022.