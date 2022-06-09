We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised his mom, Ata Johnson, with a new home in Encino. The “Black Adam” star posted a series of videos of the big reveal on Instagram with his mom clearly emotional.

“When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry, these days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy,” Johnson wrote on the social media post. He paid $3.5 million for the home and he says he spent eight weeks remodeling to get it ready for the big reveal.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, ‘After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. That’s my dream,'” the wrestler-turned-actor said.

Johnson made sure to add in some very personal touches to the home. He had his mom’s vintage ukuleles placed on the wall of her new living room along with photos of their ancestors whom his mom hasn’t seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa.

The home also features a “smackdown room,” which showcases all of Johnson’s achievements from his days playing football for the University of Miami to now. Johnson’s mom has had a room like this in every home she’s had.

“This is her favorite room to bring guests to and it’s my least favorite because the last thing I want to do is stand in a DJ Shrine while people look around as my mom takes them thru at all the stuff I’ve done,” he said. “But, truth is, when I’m BY MYSELF, these Smackdown rooms she creates have such positive energy and beautiful mana. Always a good reminder for me to never forget where I came and always be grateful for grind.”

To help finish the project, Johnson thanked Bianca Aubrey and Beyond Estates.