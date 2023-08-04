Just when you think Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson couldn’t be any nicer, he does this.

The “Black Adam” star stepped up in a major way for a homeless UFC fighter.

Johnson surprised Themba Gorimbo not only with his presence but with a major gift.

Gorimbo had been sleeping at the MMA Masters gym in Miami, Florida, which is where he trains. He had just $7 in his bank account until he won a recent fight that gained him about $7,000. He then sold some of his gear, and instead of finding a home, he used that money to buy a pump for his village back home in Zimbabwe to give them clean water.

Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Oscars on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

That story resonated with The Rock. He famously only had seven bucks when his dreams of playing professional football came to an end, and he decided to take up the family business, professional wrestling. He now owns a production company called Seven Bucks Productions.

Johnson paid Gorimbo a visit at the gym and he saw where the MMA fighter had been sleeping. From there, the Zoa founder took him for a little ride to “meet a friend.”

Turns out, there was no friend.

That ride led to a home that Johnson had paid for Gorimbo to live with his family. The gesture brought the fighter to tears.

Welterweight Extreme Fighting Championship fighter Themba Gorimbo gestures as he gets weighed a day ahead of his fight on May 12, 2016 at Carnival City in Brakpan, South Africa. (Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images)

“Now there’s no more couch sleeping, this is your home,” Johnson revealed.

Not only did he provide the home, but the closet was full of clothing from Johnson’s Project Rock line with Under Armour. The fridge was also fully stocked.

Gorimbo fondly noted the Cheetos placed in the kitchen as well.

A video of the moment was posted to Instagram.

“Welcome home @thembagorimbo_mma,” his caption read. “You and your family enjoy your new house brother. Lights are on. Bills are paid. Keep your ‘My Reason’ list close, keep taking care of your people and I’m honored to play a very, very small role in your $7 bucks journey.

$7 bucks. I’ve been there too. Got your back brother. Let’s get to work on that dream of becoming @ufc champion one day. Welcome home ~ DJ.”

Gorimbo is a UFC welterweight. He’s currently 1-1 since joining the organization. His MMA record is 11-4.

He promised Johnson he’d be champion one day.