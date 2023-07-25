Many working actors are struggling to make ends meet during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, but one Hollywood star is knowing his role and putting money where his mouth is.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has made a massive donation to SAG-AFTRA members in need. According to Variety, the donation is of “historic” proportions.

Johnson’s contribution came after SAG-AFTRA Foundation president Courtney B. Vance and executive director Cyd Wilson wrote a letter to 2,700 of the union’s highest-earning actors asking for donations to help striking performers and their families.

“With 165,000 members on strike for a fair TV, theatrical and streaming contract and no resolution in sight, we must raise critical funds now to not only meet the current need and expected demand, but also to maintain the Foundation’s ongoing assistance programs,” Vance wrote. “It’s a massive challenge, but we’re determined to meet this historic moment. We are asking everyone in our community who has the means to give what they can, and we are deeply grateful for any support our audiences or the public would like to contribute.”

After the letter was sent, the wrestler-turned-actor’s team reached out to Vance and revealed he wanted to help.

“It was a love fest. It’s like, ‘Man, you’re stepping up in a way that is allowing others to know the dire necessity of it,’” Vance told Variety. “This is him saying, ‘In such a time as this, I’m here and I’m not going anywhere, whatever you need me to do.’ And that sends a huge message to other folks to do the same thing.”

“He stepped up in a major, historic way to help us because he’s one of us. We support our own,” the actor explained.

The exact amount has not been revealed, but multiple outlets say it’s upwards of seven figures. This is the single largest donation SAG-AFTRA has ever received.

The “Black Adam” star’s donation comes days after it was revealed he’s set to receive a major payday for his role in the upcoming holiday film “Red One.”

All that money is going to the union’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which provides members with $1500 in grants to pay for day-to-day living expenses while the strike continues.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation is a nonprofit organization associated with the union but isn’t a part of it.