The Rock is known for having millions and millions of fans, he’s also raking in the millions in Hollywood.

Amid a massive wage disparity between working actors and studio executives, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has broken the bank with the offer for his latest movie “Red One.”

Johnson will reportedly receive the biggest paycheck ever for an actor for the Christmas film. According to Puck News, the former WWE superstar is earning $50 million for the film.

That massive amount is reportedly the most the Teremana founder has ever earned and it’s the highest any actor has received for a role.

The previous record was $40 million, which Robert Downey Jr. received for 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War” and what Will Smith got for “King Richard.”

“Red One” also stars Chris Evans and J.K. Simmons and is set to debut later this year.