Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s mother, Ata Johnson, was involved in a bad crash Thursday morning.

In a post to Instagram Thursday evening, Johnson showed a picture of the vehicle with major damage to the front right side.

“Thank you, God, she’s ok,” the caption read. “Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night. She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated.”

The “Black Adam” star then explained how strong his mom is.

“This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head-on collision with a drunk driver. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real,” he continued.

“Thank you LAPD & LAFD for being so caring & focused. Thanks for staying on phone and talking me thru it all.”

He revealed he got word of the crash in the wee hours of the morning and ended his post on a somber note.

“I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, (because) you never know when you’ll get that 3 a.m. call we never want to get.”

Johnson’s father, former wrestler Rocky Johnson, died in 2020.