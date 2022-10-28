Professional dancer, Louis Van Amstel, had a big return to “Dancing with the Stars” this season.

He marked his comeback to the ballroom by being partnered with “Charlie’s Angels” star Cheryl Ladd.

“It was absolutely amazing after seven years of not being on this show. I judged the Dutch version in Europe and then I got requested by Miss Cheryl Ladd. What an honor to be asked!” he revealed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “I say this to anyone who wants to hear it ‘I got requested back!”

Unfortunately, the duo was eliminated earlier this month. However, he was excited to see all the familiar faces.

“I love being back on the show. I hope this is the beginning of many more seasons to come,” he gushed.

During that seven-year gap, Van Amstel kept fit with his Lablast fitness dance program.

“Every single day, five to six days a week, 50 minutes of cardio, muscle endurance, weight training- all while dancing,” he explained. “It’s 100-percent dance, 100-percent fitness.”

When it comes to who he thinks will take home the mirrorball trophy this season- he’s unsure.

“On paper, it would be Charli (D’Amelio),” he said taking into account her big social media following. But is Wayne (Brady) stealing the hearts of America? Is Gabby (Windey) the one that is growing the most of those top three?” he questioned. “Don’t rule out Shangela. I think she has the entertainment value.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs at 5:00 p.m. PST on Mondays on Disney+.