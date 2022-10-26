Britt Stewart’s dance moves have been seen in all three “High School Musical” movies and on tour alongside Janet Jackson, Rihanna and Selena Gomez, among other names.

Now, she’s serving them up as a professional dancer on “Dancing with the Stars,” which she calls the “cherry on top” of her career.

“I’ve been dancing professionally since I was 15 years old, and now I’m 33. It’s such a huge part of my life,” she explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “It’s such a blessing to be a part of such an amazing show.”

This season, Stewart is partnered with deaf actor Daniel Durant, who starred in the Oscar-winning movie Coda.

“He exceeds my expectations every single week,” she exclaimed. “He has this internal metronome that is so fantastic. So many people can’t believe that he’s deaf or forget that he’s deaf because he tends to be on the music the majority of the time.”

Stewart broke down how she would teach the actor their routines.

“I’m choreographing and teaching him the choreography, but he also has to memorize the timing, the musicality,” she revealed. “I have to be very specific with how I teach him.

When it comes time for the live show on Monday, Durant already has the music inside of him and “in his veins.”

With dance, Stewart believes you either have it or you don’t. When it comes to Durant- he definitely has it.

As for the pair’s competition this season, they’re eyeing those with a background in dance. This includes Charli D’Amelio, Wayne Brady, and Gabby Windey.

Watch Stewart dance the night away on “Dancing with the Stars” live on Disney+ at 5 p.m. on Mondays.