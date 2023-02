Country singer-songwriter Dylan Schneider joined us live ahead of his show at The Roxy Theatre to perform his latest song “Ain’t Missin’ You.’

The rising star released his E.P., “College Town” last year and shared with Lu Parker and Glen Walker the meaning behind the project.

To stay up to beat with Dylan, be sure to follow him on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. You can also visit his website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Jan. 17, 2023.