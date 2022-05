Daphne Oz touched on her father, Dr. Oz, transitioning from television to politics and her book “Eat Your Heart Out.”

Oz talked about how she has a love for food and still wants to look good. She says “taking care of ourselves should always be delicious” and shares 150 delicious recipes that are good for you.

You can catch her on “The Good Dish” at 1 p.m. everyday on FOX and her book “Eat Your Heart Out” is available now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 11, 2022.