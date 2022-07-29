Edi Gathegi talked to us about the critically acclaimed show that got people talking over the pandemic. Gathegi stars in the hit series “For All Mankind.” The Apple TV+ show is gathering a serious fanbase and it’s clear people are tuning into this sci-fi show adventure.

“It’s one of the best shows out there” Gathegi said. The show is a mixture of many world issues, sex appeal, sci-fi and tech. The actor joined the rest of the cast for its third season and stated that everyone was very welcoming and it has been a great experience. “I felt like I’ve found my home there” he said.

Gathegi’s character is focused on helping prevent climate change and he has big dreams on changing and saving the world. Gathegi is headed into the shows fourth season and is excited to see where his character will go.

“For All Mankind” airs on Apple TV+ with new episodes dropping every Friday. The series finale premieres Aug. 12.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 29, 2022.