The “Young and the Restless” and “Days of Our Lives” Daytime Emmy-winning actress Eileen Davidson joined us to talk about Dance to End Hunger.

It will be held on Saturday at City Market Social House in Downtown Los Angeles and will benefit No Kid Hungry–Share Our Strength’s campaign to end childhood hunger in the U.S.

Dance to End Hunger is put on by the RIDE Foundation, established in 2016 by pro-am dance couple Robyn Schreiber and Italo Elgueta. The RIDE Foundation creates one-of-a-kind dance events for difference-making charities, encompassing humane and ecological causes and featuring the talents of compassionate stars of the dance world.

Dance to End Hunger is honoring Eileen with the Artistic Integrity Award, an award given to individuals in the public eye who use their platform to make a change. Eileen is being honored for her strong support and commitment to ending childhood hunger.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 15, 2022.