Elaine Hendrix played the infamous ‘Meredith Blake’ in the loveable ’90s movie “The Parent Trap” featuring Lindsay Lohan. Even though the movie is over 20 years old, Hendrix is bringing it back in a big way. She has made some hilarious and viral posts on the social media app TikTok, where is acts out some of her most iconic scenes from the movie.

With all jokes aside Elanie spoke to KTLA’s Sam Rubin about her life’s passion for helping and saving animals as she works with Last Chance for Animals. She has done work with the organization for well over a decade and even received their Celebrity Activist award earlier this year which was presented by Priscilla Presley.

“Acting is my day job and working for animals is my life job,” explained the actress.

For more information and to donate to Last Chance for Animals visit lcanimal.org

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 12, 2022.