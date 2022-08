Elias Kacavas talked to us about how “Euphoria” was his big break and how he’s so thankful for that opportunity. He took time out of his busy filming schedule in Maine to talk to us about “Pretty Little Liars; Original Sin” and how he’s finished filming in Greece for “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”

The first season of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” can be streamed on HBO Max now.

This Segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 18, 2022