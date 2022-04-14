Actress Elisha Cuthbert joined us live to talk about playing Keira Woods in the new horror film, “The Cellar.”

The film tells the story of Keira, whose daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house in the country. Keira soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she will have to face or risk losing her family’s souls forever.

“The Cellar” hits theaters and starts streaming on Shudder on Friday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 14, 2022.