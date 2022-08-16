Eliza Bennett talked about when she joined the crazy cast of “Dynasty” back in 2021 and in classic “Dynasty” fashion it keeps things fun and fresh. When the actress landed the audition she did some research on her character, what her storyline was and the rest was history.

“The show is crazy, as anyone who watches it knows” stated Bennett.

When the actress isn’t wilding out on set she is creating music. The actress turned singer is releasing her first single “Hate To Love You” and is excited to get it out there since she has had these songs under her belt since the pandemic hit.

The singer touched on the differences between acting and singing and expressed how she feels more vulnerable. When acting you are able to hide behind your character stated Bennett, but when it comes to her music it is just her and it makes her feel a little “naked.”

Her single “Hate To Love You” is a tribute to the time the singer spent here in Los Angeles and the difficulties she experienced. She said that it was exhausting and draining to be here in LA but it was also magnetic and she loved it.

“It was like a bad boyfriend that I couldn’t leave” said Bennett.

“Dynasty” is on every Friday at 9 p.m. on the CW and her new single “Hate To Love You” is out Aug. 19.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 16, 2022.