KTLA has been celebrating and highlighting individuals throughout the month of May for Asian American and Pacific Islander Month.

Actress and singer-songwriter Ella Jay Basco joined us live to discuss her latest single “Bubble Tea” and the importance of empowering the AAPI community.

And just for KTLA, Ella Jay shared a special premiere performance of “Bubble Tea.” The single is available to stream on all major music platforms.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 26, 2022.