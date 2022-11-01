A big congratulations are in order for KOST 103.5’s Ellen K — she’s getting inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in Chicago.

“I tried many many times to get a job in Chicago on the radio, and they kept telling me no. That was the biggest blessing of my life, because what would have happened if I had gotten that out-of-college job in radio and then I wouldn’t have ended up in L.A., I don’t think,” she said to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “Now, I’m back in this city and they’re giving me this award.”

Ryan Seacrest is actually flying in from New York City to induct Ellen himself at tonight’s ceremony.

The induction isn’t the only exciting announcement from the radio personality.

KOST’s private holiday party at Disney’s California Adventure is making its big return.

You cannot buy tickets to the bash itself and a limited number of people are let in.

Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News from Nov. 1 through Nov. 5 for a code word. Then text it to 515151 for your chance to win four tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure Park. Message and data rates apply.