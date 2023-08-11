It appears as if Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are ready to rumble.

Well, at least according to Musk.

The Tesla CEO revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday morning that the smackdown will happen in Rome.

“The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta,” he tweeted. “Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.”

It’s unclear if the location in question is the Colosseum in Rome.

He then explained that “everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy” and that “all proceeds go to veterans.”

But is Musk in fighting shape?

When a follower inquired about his recent MRI, he revealed all looks good except for one issue that would require him to go under the knife at some point.

“I spent three hours in an MRI machine on Monday. Bottom line is that my C5/C6 fusion is solid, so not an issue. However, there is a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery. Recovery will only take a few months,” he explained.

So far, Zuckerberg hasn’t said anything about the recent development, but he does appear ready. Five days ago, the Facebook co-founder took to Threads to respond to a tweet from Musk. In the tweet, he was bragging about lifting weights throughout the day to prepare for the fight.

“I’m ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed,” wrote Zuckerberg, who is trained in mixed martial arts and posted about competing in his first jiu-jitsu tournament earlier this year. “I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here.”

Back in June, the two tech billionaires sort of agreed to a “cage match.”

Musk, who owns X, responded to a tweet about Meta preparing to release a new Twitter rival called Threads. He took a dig about the world becoming “exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options” — but then one Twitter user jokingly warned Musk of Zuckerberg’s jiu-jitsu training.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk wrote. After Zuckerberg appeared to agree to the proposal, Musk at that point suggested a UFC octagon in Las Vegas.