Elon Musk isn’t a fan of the Amazon series “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

The new fantasy drama is a prequel based on the popular books by J.R.R. Tolkien. The first two episodes premiered on Prime Video on Sept. 2.

“Tolkien is turning in his grave,” Musk tweeted. “Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk, or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice.”

The Tesla CEO’s strong critique continues his feud with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. The pair have been rivals for years. Things got especially heated over their race to space missions, with Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’ Blue Origin directly competing against each other.

The “LOTR” series has proven to be a hit for Amazon.

The tech giant reported a whopping 25 million viewers globally within the first 24 hours the episodes hit the stream. Their top premiere ever. The average score on Rotten Tomatoes is 84% while on Metacritic it is a 71.

However, audience reviews have a much different number which has sparked allegations of review bombing.

Rotten Tomatoes showed a dismal 37%, the user score on Metacritic is 1.9 out of 10, on IMDB.com, the user rating is a 6.8 out of 10 with over 100k ratings.

Reviews on the Amazon series have been suspended on Prime Video.